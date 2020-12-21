Hall of Fame Pass Rusher Kevin Greene Dies at 58

Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene died on Monday at 58 years old, the Hall announced.

No cause of death was released.

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 after a 15-year career with the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and 49ers. For his career, he totaled 160 sacks, which stands as the third-highest total in league history.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's wife, Tara, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Kevin's memory."

Greene was a fifth round pick in the 1985 NFL draft and went on to make five Pro Bowls throughout his NFL career. He also made two first-team All-Pro appearances in 1994 and 1996.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family."

"When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX. Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans."

He also wrestled five matches in WCW between 1996 and ’98, primarily on pay-per-view, including a victory over fellow NFL player Steve McMichael at The Great American Bash in 1997.

He later coached outside linebackers for the Green Bay Packers from 2009–13 and was on the Packers' staff when they won Super Bowl XLV. He had also been an assistant coach for the Jets from 2017–18.