Report: Eagles QB Wentz Plans to Request Trade This Offseason

Report: Eagles QB Carson Wentz Plans to Request Trade This Offseason

Author:
Publish date:

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz plans to ask for a trade this offseason, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen. 

According to ESPN, Wentz, has a relationship with head coach Doug Pederson that is fractured beyond repair. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles still think the situation is salvageable and would like to keep Wentz going forward. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that all signs are pointing toward Pederson returning for the 2021–22 NFL season despite the Eagles failing to make the postseason.

According to ESPN, multiple teams are expected to have interest in trading for Wentz, including the Indianapolis Colts, whose coach Frank Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Wentz was benched in favor of 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts last month. Hurts will make his fourth consecutive start on Sunday with Wentz being a health scratch. 

At the time of his benching, Wentz had been in the midst of the worst season of his NFL career. He leads the NFL in interceptions (15) and sacks taken (50) and was near the bottom of the league in completion percentage (57.4%).

Hurts has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards and tossed six touchdowns and three interceptions in his debut season. He also has rushed for 320 yards and one score.

Wentz, the team's No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has four years and $98.4 million remaining on his contract.

While the Eagles won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season, they finished with consecutive back-to-back 9–7 seasons ahead of this year's 4-10-1 record entering Week 17. 

They come into the final week of the regular season as the only team eliminated from postseason contention in the NFC East.

