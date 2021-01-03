Justin Herbert Passes Lamar Jackson as Youngest Player With 30 TD Passes

SI.com
Justin Herbert Surpasses Lamar Jackson as Youngest Player With 30 Touchdown Passes

The records keep piling up for Justin Herbert.

A week after setting the new mark for most touchdown passes by a rookie in NFL history, Herbert became the youngest player with 30 touchdown passes in a single season in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chiefs. The Chargers' phenom reached that total at 22 years and 299 days old, beating out previous record-holder Lamar Jackson (22 years, 339 days).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 30th touchdown pass at 23 years and 55 days old, while Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Dan Marino accomplished the feat at 23 years and 57 days of age.

Herbert's 30th touchdown pass came on a four-yard completion to running back Austin Ekeler. It was Herbert's second scoring toss of the game after previously finding Donald Parham Jr. on an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Herbert now has 10 games this season with multiple touchdowns passes, and seven with at least 300 passing yards prior to Sunday's game.

Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns during his age-22 season in 2019, while Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns in 2018 at age 23. Marino threw for 48 touchdowns during his age-23 season. All three players were in their second professional seasons, and each was named the league's Most Valuable Player.

Herbert was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He was the third quarterback take after LSU's Joe Burrow (No. 1 to the Bengals) and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5 to the Dolphins).

