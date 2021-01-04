SI.com
Report: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Arrested on DUI Charge

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of DUI, according to Elaine Emerson and Kevin Bolinger of FOX5-KVVU in Las Vegas, who cited local police.

Per FOX5, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed that Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a single-car crash that occurred at around 4:40 a.m. local time at the McCarran Airport tunnel. 

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, citing local police, reported that Jacobs was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries resulting from the collision. After treatment, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for DUI.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said in a statement. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

Jacobs was released from police custody on Monday, according to FOX5. 

"No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment," Jacobs' attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said in a statement. "We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."

He is set to appear in court on March 8, per FOX5.

On Sunday, in a game at the Denver Broncos, Jacobs capped off his second NFL season by surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive year. He finished the season with 1,065 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 238 receiving yards in 15 games. 

The Raiders finished their season 8–8 after defeating the Broncos on Sunday.

