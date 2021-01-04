2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round Results After Week 17

SI.com
2021 NFL Draft Order: Jaguars on the Clock With No. 1 Pick

The highly unique regular season has officially ended, which means that more than half of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has been set. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 17 having already clinched the No. 1 pick while the New York Jets came into the final week of the regular season with the second-overall selection being locked up.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the first player selected in this year's draft. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons are among some of the other big names expected to be taken early.

With the NFL expanding its postseason field this year, there could also be more movement to how the remainder of the first round looks. 

The six teams eliminated in the wild card round pick in slots 19–24 in the reverse order of their final regular season records and the four teams that lose in the divisional round pick in slots 25–28 in reverse order of their final regular season records. The losers of the AFC and NFC Championship Games will pick 29th and 30th in the reverse order of their final regular season record. 

The loser of the Super Bowl has the 31st pick. The winner of the sport's biggest game has the 32nd and final spot in each round.

Here's the NFL draft order following the Week 17 results:

  1. Jacksonville (1-15)
  2. N.Y. Jets (2-14)
  3. Miami (10-6) (via Houston)
  4. Atlanta (4-12)
  5. Cincinnati (4-11-1)
  6. Philadelphia (4-11-1)
  7. Detroit (5-11)
  8. Carolina (5-11)
  9. Denver (5-11)
  10. Dallas (6-10)
  11. N.Y. Giants (6-10)
  12. San Francisco (6-10)
  13. L.A. Chargers (7-9)
  14. Minnesota (7-9)
  15. New England (7-9)
  16. Arizona (8-8)
  17. Las Vegas (8-8)
  18. Miami (10-6)
  19. Washington (7-9)
  20. Chicago (8-8)
  21. Jacksonville (1-15) (via L.A. Rams)
  22. Indianapolis (11-5)
  23. Cleveland (11-5)
  24. Tennessee (11-5)
  25. Tampa Bay (11-5)
  26. Baltimore (11-5)
  27. N.Y. Jets (2-14) (via Seattle)
  28. Pittsburgh (12-4)
  29. New Orleans (12-4)
  30. Buffalo (13-3)
  31. Green Bay (13-3)
  32. Kansas City (14-2)

