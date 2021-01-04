NFL Rumors: Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Lions, Falcons Head Coach Position
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is interviewing with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons virtually on Monday for their respective head coaching vacancies, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bieniemy is in his third season as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. He previously served as the team's running backs coach from 2013-2017.
The 51-year-old Bieniemy interviewed for head coaching positions in prior seasons but has not yet been hired as a head coach yet. In each of his three seasons as Kansas City's offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have been among the league's best offensive teams with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerging as one of the sport's top players.
Bienemy has been an NFL assistant coach since 2006 and played nine years in the NFL from 1991 to 2000.
If hired, Bieniemy would also become just the fourth active minority head coach in the NFL.
Kansas City is on bye this week after capping the 2020-21 regular season with a 14-2 record.
The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia on Nov. 28 and finished out the season with a 5-11 record. The Falcons fired Dan Quinn on Oct. 11 after an 0-5 start and finished the year 4-12.
Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:
- The Texans are requesting permission to interview Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio for their general manager opening. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- Jets owner Woody Johnson, who is also the United States' ambassador to the United Kingdom, is not expected to sit in on upcoming head coach interviews. CEO Christopher Johnson, however, will run the search. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Jets and Texans have put in requests to interview Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coach openings. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Bengals announced in a statement Monday that head coach Zac Taylor will return for the 2021-22 season. (Bengals)
- The Panthers have requested an interview with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their general manager opening. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Panthers are interviewing former Giants general manager Jerry Reese for their general manager opening. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Lions have requested interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Saints assistant general manager for pro personnel Terry Fontenot is scheduled to interview for the Lions general manager job on Tuesday and the Falcons general manager job on Wednesday. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)
- The Lions will interview Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes and Vikings assistant general manager George Paton on Wednesday, and Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland on Friday. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)
- The Raiders hope to speak to Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- It could be difficult for Rams quarterback Jared Goff to play in Sunday's playoff game. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)