NFL Rumors: Chiefs' OC Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Lions, Falcons Head Coach Position

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is interviewing with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons virtually on Monday for their respective head coaching vacancies, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy is in his third season as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. He previously served as the team's running backs coach from 2013-2017.

The 51-year-old Bieniemy interviewed for head coaching positions in prior seasons but has not yet been hired as a head coach yet. In each of his three seasons as Kansas City's offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have been among the league's best offensive teams with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes emerging as one of the sport's top players.

Bienemy has been an NFL assistant coach since 2006 and played nine years in the NFL from 1991 to 2000.

If hired, Bieniemy would also become just the fourth active minority head coach in the NFL.

Kansas City is on bye this week after capping the 2020-21 regular season with a 14-2 record.

The Lions fired head coach Matt Patricia on Nov. 28 and finished out the season with a 5-11 record. The Falcons fired Dan Quinn on Oct. 11 after an 0-5 start and finished the year 4-12.

