Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson Headline 2021 HOF Finalists

Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson Among 15 Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Class of 2021 on Tuesday.

The list of finalists includes four first-year eligible players—quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, defensive back Charles Woodson and defensive end Jared Allen.

To be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, finalists must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons. The Modern-Era Player Finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

Here is the complete list of finalists:

Jared Allen, DE — 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Ronde Barber, DB — 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Boselli, T — 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans

LeRoy Butler, S — 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Alan Faneca, G — 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Johnson, WR — 2007-2015 Detroit Lions

John Lynch, FS — 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning, QB — 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts, 2012-2015 Denver Broncos

Clay Matthews, LB — 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-1996 Atlanta Falcons

Sam Mills, LB — 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Charles Woodson, DB — 1998-2005, 2013-2015 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers

The Class of 2021 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6 ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Canton as part of the 2021 Enshrinement Week.