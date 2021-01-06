Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Author:
Publish date:

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

"Looking back, I hope my legacy at Clemson is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall," Lawrence said in a video he tweeted. "I want that to be the main thing that I’m known for and I think over the last three years that’s the thing I’ve kept as a priority — just treating people well and being a good person."

Lawrence has dominated college football since his first start with the Tigers in September 2018. He tossed 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions in three years at Clemson and led the Tigers to three straight ACC championships. 

The 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist sports a 35–2 career record as a starter, including a victory in the 2018 National Championship. His college career came to a close on Jan. 1 when Clemson lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. 

The former Clemson quarterback is widely expected to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in April. The Jaguars have the top pick, followed by the Jets and Dolphins, 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tiger Woods in front of a microphone
Play
Extra Mustard

Is HBO's Upcoming Tiger Woods Documentary Worth a Watch?

HBO's two-part docuseries covers all the highs and lows

Rapinoe-Lloyd-USWNT-January-Camp
Play
Soccer

The Quest to Make USWNT's Olympic Roster Intensifies

The USWNT kicks off a year focused on the top of the Olympic podium–and the players who will get the chance to get there.

chan-gailey-miami-dolphins
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chan Gailey Resigns as Dolphins OC

Miami will have its third offensive coordinator in as many seasons in 2021.

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
NBA

What We Think We Know About the 2021 NBA Draft (So Far)

The 2021 NBA draft has one of the strongest classes in recent years. Here is everything you need to watch as the NCAA season continues.

USATSI_15302500
Play
Gambling

New York State Close to Coming Around on Legal Sports Betting

After repeated reluctance, Governor Andrew Cuomo appears ready to embrace mobile sports wagering.

Alex-Morgan-Tottenham-Warmup
Play
Soccer

Alex Morgan Says She, Her Family Have Coronavirus

Morgan says "we are all in good spirits and recovering well" after contracting the virus over the holidays.

jason-kelce-eagles
Play
NFL

Eagles' Jason Kelce Speaks on Jalen Hurts Benching

Kelce explained on social media what happened on the Eagles' sideline after coach Doug Pederson decided to replace Hurts with backup Nate Sudfeld.

trevor-lawrence-watch-jets-giants-broncos-lions
Play
NFL

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Lawrence has thrown 90 touchdown passes in 40 games as Clemson's quarterback over the last three seasons.