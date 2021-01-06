Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

"Looking back, I hope my legacy at Clemson is that I was a great teammate and a great person overall," Lawrence said in a video he tweeted. "I want that to be the main thing that I’m known for and I think over the last three years that’s the thing I’ve kept as a priority — just treating people well and being a good person."

Lawrence has dominated college football since his first start with the Tigers in September 2018. He tossed 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions in three years at Clemson and led the Tigers to three straight ACC championships.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist sports a 35–2 career record as a starter, including a victory in the 2018 National Championship. His college career came to a close on Jan. 1 when Clemson lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The former Clemson quarterback is widely expected to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in April. The Jaguars have the top pick, followed by the Jets and Dolphins,