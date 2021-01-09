How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

The NFC West champion Seahawks will host the divisional rival Rams in a wild-card matchup on Saturday.

Seattle enters the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, including its late rally to beat the 49ers on Sunday. Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett on two fourth-quarter touchdowns to secure a 26–23 victory. The team had already locked in the No. 3 seed in the NFC before Sunday and the win didn't change their playoff position.

The Rams needed a win over the Cardinals on Sunday and pulled it off thanks to their defense's impressive performance and backup quarterback John Wolford. Cornerback Troy Hill returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown, while Wolford, playing in place of Jared Goff, passed for 231 yards and rushed for 56 more in his NFL debut.

Despite failing to score an offensive touchdown for a second straight game, Los Angeles snapped its two-game skid and earned its third playoff berth in four years.

Saturday's game will pit Wilson, who was an MVP candidate for most of the season, against the Rams' sterling defense and star tackle Aaron Donalds, who is widely regarded as the NFL's top defender.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The two teams split their meetings in the regular season, with both winning at their home stadiums. The Rams beat the Seahawks, 23–16, in their first matchup in Week 10, while Seattle retaliated with a Week 16 victory.