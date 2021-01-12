Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!'

Aaron Rodgers could hoist the Lombardi Trophy in early February, but even winning a second Super Bowl may not mark his highlight of 2021.

Green Bay's quarterback announced on Tuesday that he recently guest-hosted an episode of Jeopardy! as the show continues following the death of legendary host Alex Trebek. Rodgers said his episode will air "pretty soon."

"They're doing some guest hosting spots and it's going to be released here pretty soon," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "I had the opportunity to do one of those."

Rodgers previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, defeating astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary. The victory raised $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

Trebek passed away on Nov. 8 at 80 after hosting Jeopardy! for over 30 years. He had battled pancreatic cancer since 2019, continuing to host the program in 2020. The final Jeopardy! episodes with Trebek aired on Dec. 25.

Former contestant Ken Jennings debuted as the program's guest host on Monday. Jennings is the first in a series of guest hosts slated for the coming months.

Rodgers will face the Rams in the NFC divisional round on Saturday. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET.