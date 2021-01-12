Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!'

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Aaron Rodgers Announces 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Appearance

Author:
Publish date:

Aaron Rodgers could hoist the Lombardi Trophy in early February, but even winning a second Super Bowl may not mark his highlight of 2021.

Green Bay's quarterback announced on Tuesday that he recently guest-hosted an episode of Jeopardy! as the show continues following the death of legendary host Alex Trebek. Rodgers said his episode will air "pretty soon."

"They're doing some guest hosting spots and it's going to be released here pretty soon," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "I had the opportunity to do one of those."

Rodgers previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015, defeating astronaut Mark Kelly and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary. The victory raised $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

Trebek passed away on Nov. 8 at 80 after hosting Jeopardy! for over 30 years. He had battled pancreatic cancer since 2019, continuing to host the program in 2020. The final Jeopardy! episodes with Trebek aired on Dec. 25. 

Former contestant Ken Jennings debuted as the program's guest host on Monday. Jennings is the first in a series of guest hosts slated for the coming months.

Rodgers will face the Rams in the NFC divisional round on Saturday. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay is slated for 4:35 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

MLB fans reportedly won't be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 to go the a ballpark.
Play
MLB

Report: MLB Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Fans

MLB reportedly will not require fans to be tested or vaccinated for COVID-19 before attending games in 2021.

Jayson Tatum drives against Bradley Beal
Play
NBA

COVID-19 Protocols Postpone Celtics-Magic Game

This is the third postponement in a row for the Celtics

Seahawks enter to empty stadium against Rams
Play
NFL

Playoff Football and the Sound of Silence

The hum of an air conditioner. The rustling of leaves. A quiet whisper. Tracking the decibel levels for Seattle’s quiet playoff exit.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Play
NFL

Aaron Rodgers to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!'

Rodgers announced his guest host appearance during an interview on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Tuesday.

Impact Wrestling's Kiera Hogan makes her entrance
Play
Wrestling

Wrestling Is More Than a Job for Impact’s Kiera Hogan

“Wrestling has inspired me, and I wanted to share that feeling with other people,” Hogan says.

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Players Register Second Positive COVID-19 Tests

It is unclear how long immunity lasts

Ken Whisenhunt Gus Bradley
Play
NFL

Raiders Appear to Use Wrong Photo in Coordinator Announcement

Gus Bradley has been hired as the Raiders' defensive coordinator, but the team's initial announcement included a photo of another NFL coach.