Report: Tim Tebow Won't Leave the Mets to Join Meyer, Jaguars

Tim Tebow made it clear on Thursday that he would not be joining his former coach Urban Meyer with the Jaguars.

Meyer signed with the Jaguars on Thursday to be their next head coach. In college, the three-time national champion compiled a 187–32 coaching record at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won one title with the Buckeyes and two with the Gators, and Tebow was a crucial component of those championships teams with Florida.

“Yeah, I’ve got no breaking new for you,” Tebow told TMZ, prior to the news being official. “If he decides to take a job, he’ll have my support. He’s like a father figure to me. We talk all the time, and he was just down in Miami for the (National Championship Game) … I believe he’ll do a great job.

“Obviously, me and Coach are so close and so we’ve talked about a lot of different things over the years. But for me, I’m super excited about spring training, and so that’s where my focus kind of swirls right now.”

The former Jets quarterback signed with the Mets organization in September 2016, and has worked his way from the Arizona Fall League to Triple-A Syracuse, where he played in 2019. He batted .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs.

He has played in major league camp with the Mets for parts of the last three years, and the 33-year-old still has dreams of making it to the majors.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tebow said. “I’ve got to be able to get to work and hopefully have a good spring training and get better and improve and continue to try to earn a shot.”