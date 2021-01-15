SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Tim Tebow Won't Leave the Mets to Join Meyer, Jaguars

Author:
Publish date:

Tim Tebow made it clear on Thursday that he would not be joining his former coach Urban Meyer with the Jaguars.

Meyer signed with the Jaguars on Thursday to be their next head coach. In college, the three-time national champion compiled a 187–32 coaching record at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State. He won one title with the Buckeyes and two with the Gators, and Tebow was a crucial component of those championships teams with Florida. 

“Yeah, I’ve got no breaking new for you,” Tebow told TMZ, prior to the news being official. “If he decides to take a job, he’ll have my support. He’s like a father figure to me. We talk all the time, and he was just down in Miami for the (National Championship Game) … I believe he’ll do a great job.

“Obviously, me and Coach are so close and so we’ve talked about a lot of different things over the years. But for me, I’m super excited about spring training, and so that’s where my focus kind of swirls right now.”

The former Jets quarterback signed with the Mets organization in September 2016, and has worked his way from the Arizona Fall League to Triple-A Syracuse, where he played in 2019. He batted .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. 

He has played in major league camp with the Mets for parts of the last three years, and the 33-year-old still has dreams of making it to the majors.

“I’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tebow said. “I’ve got to be able to get to work and hopefully have a good spring training and get better and improve and continue to try to earn a shot.”

YOU MAY LIKE

archie bradley
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies Add Archie Bradley to Boost Bullpen

Bradley, 28, will help bolster a Philadelphia bullpen that ranked last in the league in 2020 with a 7.06 ERA.

Feb 28, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
Play
NFL

Report: Tim Tebow Won't Leave the Mets to Join Meyer, Jaguars

Tim Tebow made it clear he does not plan on joining his former coach Urban Meyer with the Jaguars. He's focused on beginning spring training with the Mets.

urban-meyer-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Meyer Eyeing Linehan for Jags OC, Rams QB Wolford Ruled Out

After Urban Meyer signed with the Jaguars, former NFL head coach and LSU OC Scott Linehan emerged as the prime candidate for OC.

Kentucky Wildcats coaches and players kneel during the national anthem prior to a game against the Florida Gators on Jan. 9, 2021.
College Basketball

Calipari's Decision to Kneel Is Worth the Blowback From Big Blue's Red Base

John Calipari chose to kneel alongside his players, sparking a controversy among UK's fanbase, despite his team's historically inauspicious start.

Urban Meyer_3
Play
NFL

Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer as Next Head Coach

Meyer went 187-32 throughout his four stops as a collegiate coach, but will be making his NFL coaching debut with the Jaguars.

urban-meyer-jacksonville-jaguars-done-his-homework
Play
NFL

Urban Meyer Knows What He’s Getting Into in Jacksonville

The former Florida and Ohio State coach is jumping to the NFL for the first time, but he’s been doing his homework for years.

Athletic-Bilbao-Real-Madrid-Super-Cup
Play
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao Ousts Real Madrid, to Play Barça in Super Cup Final

The Spanish Super Cup won't be a Clasico after all thanks to Raul Garcia's double.

Montreal Impact rebrand as CF Montreal
Play
Soccer

CF Montreal, Thierry Henry and the Impact of a Rebrand

Thierry Henry knows a thing or two about an impassioned response to a rebrand–and the best way to get all on board.