How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Saints

Brady or Brees: Which All-Time Great QB Will Lead Their Team to Victory?

Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch Divisional Round Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The Buccaneers will head to New Orleans to face the Saints in the divisional round on Sunday night, pitting Tom Brady and Drew Brees against each other for the first time ever in the playoffs.

Sunday's meeting also marks the third time this season the NFC South rivals have faced off.

"I guess it was inevitable," Brees said last weekend when asked about the matchup. "Listen, the minute that [Brady] signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was gonna be a team to contend with. That was gonna be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us."

Brady, 43, then teased Sunday's game on social media by joking about his and Brees's ages. Brees, who just turned 42 on Friday, enjoyed the graphic.

The Saints spoiled Brady's Buccaneers debut when the two teams clashed in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Thanks to a quick first-half lead and a Brady pick-six, New Orleans held off Tampa Bay's attempted comeback to win 34–23. In Week 9, the Saints shut down their rivals again when Brees threw four touchdowns in a 38–3 victory in Tampa.

Since then, Brady has had more time to settle in with his new team. Tampa Bay finished the regular season with four straight wins and a 31–23 rout of the Washington Football Team in the wild-card round. 

Meanwhile, the Saints capped off a 12–4 regular-season finish by winning the NFC South and defeating the Bears, 21–9, in the first round.

How to Watch Bucs vs. Saints:

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

