NFL Rumors: Free Agent Dwayne Haskins to Visit Steelers

NFL Rumors: Free Agent QB Dwayne Haskins to Visit Steelers
Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is visiting the Steelers on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Haskins, who Washington released on December 28, had previously visited with the Panthers, according to NFL Network.
Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in 2019 but went 3–10 as a starter in two seasons. He opened Washington's season as the starter but was demoted before the team's fifth game in lieu of quarterback Kyle Allen. However, he was repromoted later in the season, starting two games, before being benched again in Week 16.
Haskins was also stripped of his captainship and fined by Washington after a second COVID-19 violation. He appeared to have attended a party maskless last week, and his $40,000 fine was the largest known for a player for a COVID-19 violation.
There is hope among the Steelers organization that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to return for his 18th NFL season in 2021, according to NFL Network, as he has one more year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $41 million.
