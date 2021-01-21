NFL Rumors: Free Agent Dwayne Haskins to Visit Steelers

SI.com
NFL Rumors: Free Agent QB Dwayne Haskins to Visit Steelers

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is visiting the Steelers on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Haskins, who Washington released on December 28, had previously visited with the Panthers, according to NFL Network. 

Haskins was Washington's first-round pick in 2019 but went 3–10 as a starter in two seasons. He opened Washington's season as the starter but was demoted before the team's fifth game in lieu of quarterback Kyle Allen. However, he was repromoted later in the season, starting two games, before being benched again in Week 16.

Haskins was also stripped of his captainship and fined by Washington after a second COVID-19 violation. He appeared to have attended a party maskless last week, and his $40,000 fine was the largest known for a player for a COVID-19 violation.

There is hope among the Steelers organization that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to return for his 18th NFL season in 2021, according to NFL Network, as he has one more year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $41 million.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

  • The Steelers interviewed former Browns head coach Hue Jackson earlier this week for the offensive coordinator position. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)
  • The Jaguars announced that Trent Baalke officially has been named their team’s general manager. (Jaguars)
  • The Jaguars have requested an interview with Colts quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator role. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • Rams assistant coach Joe Barry is expected to join new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as defensive passing game coordinator and linebackers coach. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • The Chargers interviewed longtime NFL safety Renaldo Hill for their defensive coordinator job Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

