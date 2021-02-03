SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?

CBS to Air President Biden Interview During Pregame Super Bowl Coverage

Author:
Publish date:

An interview between President Joe Biden and CBS host Norah O'Donnell will air during the CBS pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 7, ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

According to the network, the recorded interview is slated to run sometime in the 4 p.m. hour. CBS is expected to release excerpts of the interview during Friday night's broadcast of "CBS Evening News" and during Sunday morning's "Face of the Nation."

CBS's pregame Super Bowl coverage is scheduled to begin at noon. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

An interview between the sitting president and the news division of the network airing the Super Bowl has become a tradition in recent years. 

Last year, FOX News' Sean Hannity interviewed President Donald Trump prior to Super Bowl LIV. Trump previously conducted a pre-Super Bowl interview in 2017 with FOX News' Bill O'Reilly, who left the network in April 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. 

In 2018, Trump did not sit down for a pre-Super Bowl interview and declined NBC's open invitation. In 2019, he sat down with CBS before New England's eventual Super Bowl victory over the Rams. 

President Barack Obama did a pre-Super Bowl interview during each of the eight years he was in the White House.

YOU MAY LIKE

jayson-tatum-andrew-wiggins
Play
NBA

The Education of Jayson Tatum

Set on the road to the NBA by the sacrifices made by his mother, Tatum is evolving into one of the league’s most dangerous players.

President Joe Biden speaks at his inauguration ceremony.
Play
NFL

CBS to Air President Biden Interview During Pregame Super Bowl Show

An interview between President Joe Biden and CBS host Norah O'Donnell will air during the CBS pregame show on Sunday Feb. 7.

Miami Marlins Sixto Sanchez
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Miami Marlins Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Miami Marlins hitters and pitchers

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in action
Play
NBA

How Mikal Bridges Became the Suns' Ultimate Weapon

Teams crave the versatility of a player like Bridges. Here is how the forward has become the do-everything-man for Phoenix.

nelson-cruz-minnesota-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Sign DH Nelson Cruz to One-Year Deal

Cruz finished sixth in the AL MVP voting in 2020 after hitting .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI.

USATSI_15505238
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Preview: Back Villanova to Cover the Spread vs. St. John’s

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on key NCAA matchups from the SEC and Big East Conference on his Wednesday college basketball betting card.

Screenshot of Steve Austin surprising George Kittle on ESPN's First Take
Play
Extra Mustard

George Kittle Stunned By ‘Stone Cold’ During ESPN Interview

George Kittle’s favorite wrestler came out of nowhere while he was being interviewed on “First Take.”

rafael-nadal-fan-interactions-mailbag
Tennis

Mailbag: Random Encounters with Tennis Pros

Readers share stories of their most meaningful and memorable interactions with players, coaches and more.