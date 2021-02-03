CBS to Air President Biden Interview During Pregame Super Bowl Show

An interview between President Joe Biden and CBS host Norah O'Donnell will air during the CBS pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 7, ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

According to the network, the recorded interview is slated to run sometime in the 4 p.m. hour. CBS is expected to release excerpts of the interview during Friday night's broadcast of "CBS Evening News" and during Sunday morning's "Face of the Nation."

CBS's pregame Super Bowl coverage is scheduled to begin at noon. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

An interview between the sitting president and the news division of the network airing the Super Bowl has become a tradition in recent years.

Last year, FOX News' Sean Hannity interviewed President Donald Trump prior to Super Bowl LIV. Trump previously conducted a pre-Super Bowl interview in 2017 with FOX News' Bill O'Reilly, who left the network in April 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment.

In 2018, Trump did not sit down for a pre-Super Bowl interview and declined NBC's open invitation. In 2019, he sat down with CBS before New England's eventual Super Bowl victory over the Rams.

President Barack Obama did a pre-Super Bowl interview during each of the eight years he was in the White House.