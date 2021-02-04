Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City if Bucs Win Super Bowl

The Buccaneers may join the Lightning this Sunday as Tampa Bay-based champions of their respective sports, but only one team has an athlete who could influence the renaming of the city.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor made a joke Wednesday about renaming the city to "Tompa Bay" if Brady leads the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV win against the Chiefs.

"I told him we are not discussing changing our city's name until he brings home that Lombardi Trophy. So Tom and I will have that discussion in due time," Castor told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "Yes, we will talk about that, changing 'Tampa,' since we are becoming a title town, to 'Tompa Bay.' We'll have those discussions."

Tampa Bay is aiming to become the first team to win a Super Bowl as a host city.

Realistically, however, Castor did promise Brady a "Tom Brady Day" if the Buccaneers win on Sunday. When Brady was cited for trying to work out in a park during the COVID-19 lockdown, she reminded him that the city wasn't quite his own yet.

"Tom, it's 'Tampa Bay,' not 'Tampa Brady,'" Castor said. "You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss 'Tampa Brady.'"

Along with Brady getting some potential special treatment, Castor reportedly told Buccaneers linebacker Devin White she is open to letting him ride his horse, Dream, inside Raymond James Stadium.

Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl and will look to win his seventh NFL title. He is the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s and 2020s).

Super Bowl LV will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.