Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City if Bucs Win Super Bowl

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Is Tom Brady the Face of the NFL?
Is Tom Brady the Face of the NFL?

Tampa Mayor Jokes of Renaming City to "Tompa Bay" if Buccaneers Win Super Bowl

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Buccaneers may join the Lightning this Sunday as Tampa Bay-based champions of their respective sports, but only one team has an athlete who could influence the renaming of the city.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor made a joke Wednesday about renaming the city to "Tompa Bay" if Brady leads the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV win against the Chiefs.

"I told him we are not discussing changing our city's name until he brings home that Lombardi Trophy. So Tom and I will have that discussion in due time," Castor told ESPN's Jenna Laine. "Yes, we will talk about that, changing 'Tampa,' since we are becoming a title town, to 'Tompa Bay.' We'll have those discussions."

Tampa Bay is aiming to become the first team to win a Super Bowl as a host city. 

Realistically, however, Castor did promise Brady a "Tom Brady Day" if the Buccaneers win on Sunday. When Brady was cited for trying to work out in a park during the COVID-19 lockdown, she reminded him that the city wasn't quite his own yet.

"Tom, it's 'Tampa Bay,' not 'Tampa Brady,'" Castor said. "You win us a Super Bowl and we'll discuss 'Tampa Brady.'"

Along with Brady getting some potential special treatment, Castor reportedly told Buccaneers linebacker Devin White she is open to letting him ride his horse, Dream, inside Raymond James Stadium. 

Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl and will look to win his seventh NFL title. He is the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s and 2020s). 

Super Bowl LV will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. 

YOU MAY LIKE

ecu
College Basketball

ECU Upsets Houston for First-Ever Win vs. Top 5 Team

Jayden Gardner scored 21 points with 15 rebounds as East Carolina beat No. 5 Houston, 82-73, to snap Houston's eight-game winning streak.

TOM BRADY
Play
NFL

Tampa Mayor Jokes About Renaming City if Bucs Win Super Bowl

The mayor told Brady that they would not discuss changing the city's name until he brings home the Lombardi Trophy.

mlb spring training
Play
MLB

Report: U.S. Health Officials Recommend Delaying MLB Season

In a meeting with Major League Baseball, government health officials recommended a one-month delay to the start of the 2021 season.

Barcelona-Alba-Griezmann-Copa
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Survives to Reach Copa Semis in Extra-Time Thriller

Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the 88th minute and wound up winning, 5-3, in extra time.

Alex Colomé pitches against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Play
MLB

Report: Twins Sign Closer Alex Colomé to 1-Year Deal

Colomé, 32, saved 42 games for the White Sox over the past two seasons, with a 2.27 ERA in 83.1 innings.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Three footballs on a field
Play
NFL

Report: Over 20 Chiefs Had Appointments With Barber Who Tested Positive

Patrick Mahomes was among more than 20 Chiefs players who had an appointment with a team barber who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Brighton-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Liverpool's Second Straight Home Loss Derails Its Title Defense

With Man City visiting Anfield next, it's rapidly become do-or-die time for the reigning Premier League champions.