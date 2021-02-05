'I Am a Cry Baby': Brady Featured in Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

Jimmy Kimmel Live

If you are tired of hearing about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's dominance, take a second to watch him read some mean tweets about himself.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s latest hilarious segment of NFL Mean Tweets is the perfect breather from all the Brady praise going around. It featured the iconic quarterback reading some rather insulting tweets.

One tweet read: "Tom Brady seems like the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench."

Turns out the six-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Super Bowl MVP actually can't use a wrench. "It was kind of true," Brady said after reading it.

Another tweet read, "Hi, I am a cry baby and I have a butt hole in my chin." Or, if you think that's bad, one person tweeted that he hopes Brady is injured in Sunday's game.

"I hate Tom Brady so much, but I have a legit reason to. He is a nice guy but I hope they break his legs."

The Tom Brady Edition of NFL Mean Tweets comes after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in his own segment Wednesday.

Brady and Tampa Bay will face Mahomes and Kansas City Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. This will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and first since leaving the New England Patriots, where he won six championships, most recently in Super Bowl LIII two years ago. The Buccaneers beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Whatever happens Sunday night, at least we know both Brady and Mahomes can handle the online criticism that's bound to come their way.