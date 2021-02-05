'I Am a Cry Baby': Brady Featured in Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

'I Am a Cry Baby': Tom Brady Featured on Mean Tweets with Jimmy Kimmel

Author:
Publish date:
Tom brady

If you are tired of hearing about Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's dominance, take a second to watch him read some mean tweets about himself.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s latest hilarious segment of NFL Mean Tweets is the perfect breather from all the Brady praise going around. It featured the iconic quarterback reading some rather insulting tweets.

One tweet read: "Tom Brady seems like the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench." 

Turns out the six-time Super Bowl champ and four-time Super Bowl MVP actually can't use a wrench. "It was kind of true," Brady said after reading it.

Another tweet read, "Hi, I am a cry baby and I have a butt hole in my chin." Or, if you think that's bad, one person tweeted that he hopes Brady is injured in Sunday's game.

"I hate Tom Brady so much, but I have a legit reason to. He is a nice guy but I hope they break his legs."

The Tom Brady Edition of NFL Mean Tweets comes after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes participated in his own segment Wednesday.

Brady and Tampa Bay will face Mahomes and Kansas City Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. This will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and first since leaving the New England Patriots, where he won six championships, most recently in Super Bowl LIII two years ago. The Buccaneers beat the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, their only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Whatever happens Sunday night, at least we know both Brady and Mahomes can handle the online criticism that's bound to come their way.

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor-bauer-reds-mets
Play
MLB

Bauer Signs With Dodgers, Reportedly Highest AAV in MLB History

Los Angeles reportedly has signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract, with out-outs after the first two seasons.

The San Antonio area will host the full NCAA women's basketball tournament.
College Basketball

San Antonio to Host NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.

tom-brady-anti-aging-clinics-tampa
NFL

'I Am a Cry Baby': Brady Featured in Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

At least according to Twitter, Tom Brady is a cry baby who doesn't know how to use a wrench.

Bianca Belair celebrates after winning the Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Reflects on Her Royal Rumble Victory

Even though it was in an empty arena, Belair says her big win “felt like I was in front of thousands of people.”

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
NBA

Rookie Shares Grandma’s Text About Guarding ‘Mr. Leonard’

It's not every day that your milestones go viral because of your biggest fan.

Michigan's Tom Brady the quarterback and Tom Brady the distance runner
Play
Track and Field

Q&A: Meet Michigan Athlete Tom Brady (No, the Other One)

There's another Tom Brady at Michigan and he's not rooting for the quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

WNBA Free Agency Report Cards: Which Teams Earned High Marks?

Which franchises made a leap and which regressed?

Ohio State basketball
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Ohio State Moves Up to No. 1 Seed

For the first time in 2021, we have a change on our projected field's top line.