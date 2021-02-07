Alex Smith Wins NFL Comeback Player of The Year

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was awarded the Comeback Player of the Year at the 2021 NFL Honors. Smith suffered a gruesome compound leg fracture and suffered further complications in 2018 before his eventual return in 2020.

On his way to winning the NFC East with Washington this season, Smith threw for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns in his eight games played. Smith's story was considered a miracle for the fact that there was a possibility that Smith would never walk again—let alone play football again.

Smith's life became in danger when he was exposed to a flesh-eating bacteria after his first surgery that could have also cost him his right leg. After 16 subsequent surgeries and almost two years of rehab, Smith suited up for Washington yet again.

"This time it wasn't about football—it was bigger," Smith said in his acceptance speech. "It was about me being a father to play with my children, a husband to go on walks with my wife, and despite my new limitations, me getting my life back."