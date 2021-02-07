SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
How Big of An Impact Will Home Field Advantage Have for Buccaneers?
How Big of An Impact Will Home Field Advantage Have for Buccaneers?

How Many Times Have the Buccaneers Won the Super Bowl?

Author:
Publish date:

For the first time in 18 years, the Buccaneers are returning to the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay will face off against the defending champion Chiefs, but the Bucs have a proven Super Bowl weapon: Tom Brady. After winning six titles in New England, Brady is seeking to deliver Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl win in franchise history. 

Brady and the Patriots' dynasty started when they won three Super Bowls from 2001-04. Who was the only other team to win a title during that stretch? The Buccaneers.

In 2002-03, Tampa Bay won its first championship when it trounced the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. 

The Bucs' devastating playoff losses in previous years made it seem that they were under a postseason curse. They suffered a five-point loss to the eventual champion Rams in the 1999 NFC championship game. Tampa Bay followed that up with consecutive playoff losses to Andy Reid's Eagles in the wild-card rounds.

Despite his success in transforming the Buccaneers into a winning team, the club fired coach Tony Dungy after the 2001 season and acquired Jon Gruden by sending two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and $8 million to the Raiders. Dungy had built one of the league's strongest defenses during his six seasons in Tampa Bay, but the offense struggled and worked under three different offensive coordinators in Dungy's last three years. Under Gruden, the Bucs' offense developed throughout the 2002 season as their defense continued to dominate. 

After going 12–4 in the regular season, Tampa Bay beat the 49ers in the divisional round and routed the Eagles in the NFC championship. Facing his old team in the Super Bowl, Gruden and the Bucs won the franchise's first and only Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 48–21 victory.

Now, Tampa Bay becomes the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Buccaneers will host the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7. 

Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

jennifer-lopez-shakira-super-bowl-halftime-show
Play
NFL

All-Time List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards and six Super Bowl rings heading into Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowl MVP Awards Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and will have the opportunity to add another in Super Bowl LV.

June 11, 2017; Manchester, TN, USA; The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Play
NFL

Meet The Weeknd, Super Bowl LV's Halftime Performer

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

SoFi Stadium
Play
NFL

Future Super Bowl Locations: Host Cities, Stadiums

Here are the cities and stadiums of the upcoming announced Super Bowl games.

Budweiser Clydesdale horses have appeared in many Super Bowl commercials.
Play
NFL

The Most Memorable Commercials in Super Bowl History

Many brands have become known for their entertaining and heartwarming Super Bowl advertisements.

How do Super Bowl squares work?
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Squares, Explained

Here's how the popular Super Bowl game works.

Rob Gronkowski opted to exit retirement and return to the NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Timeline of Gronk's NFL Retirement, Comeback

A look at the timeline of Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement and comeback to the NFL.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?
Play
NFL

Looking Back at Every Chiefs Super Bowl Win

The Chiefs will face the Bucs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.