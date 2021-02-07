SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?

How Long Is Halftime at the Super Bowl?

Author:
Publish date:

Halftime at a normal NFL game usually lasts between 12 to 15 minutes, but the Super Bowl's break is usually significantly longer due to the game's highly-touted musical performance. 

Super Bowl halftime usually lasts anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, which can be more than twice as long as the traditional break time during regular season games.

This year's halftime show, which will feature a performance by The Weeknd, is not expected to be drastically different in length. 

"We started creating this thing back in September," Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins told Entertainment Tonight. "And the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance. It's really going to be just fun, you know? Just a little over 13 minutes to just enjoy yourself."

While many non-playing elements at sporting events this year have been pre-taped, this year's Super Bowl halftime show will remain as a live performance. 

"It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment," Collins told ET.

The extended halftime means that players and coaches have more time in the locker room to prepare and reset for the second half, but the lengthy period of rest is much longer than what most players are accustomed to.

Super Bowl LV pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set to kickoff on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

jennifer-lopez-shakira-super-bowl-halftime-show
Play
NFL

All-Time List of Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Tom Brady has won four Super Bowl MVP awards and six Super Bowl rings heading into Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowl MVP Awards Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the only player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards and will have the opportunity to add another in Super Bowl LV.

June 11, 2017; Manchester, TN, USA; The Weeknd performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Play
NFL

Meet The Weeknd, Super Bowl LV's Halftime Performer

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner The Weeknd will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

SoFi Stadium
Play
NFL

Future Super Bowl Locations: Host Cities, Stadiums

Here are the cities and stadiums of the upcoming announced Super Bowl games.

Budweiser Clydesdale horses have appeared in many Super Bowl commercials.
Play
NFL

The Most Memorable Commercials in Super Bowl History

Many brands have become known for their entertaining and heartwarming Super Bowl advertisements.

How do Super Bowl squares work?
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Squares, Explained

Here's how the popular Super Bowl game works.

Rob Gronkowski opted to exit retirement and return to the NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Timeline of Gronk's NFL Retirement, Comeback

A look at the timeline of Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski's retirement and comeback to the NFL.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?
Play
NFL

Looking Back at Every Chiefs Super Bowl Win

The Chiefs will face the Bucs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.