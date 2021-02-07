How Long Is Halftime at the Super Bowl?

Halftime at a normal NFL game usually lasts between 12 to 15 minutes, but the Super Bowl's break is usually significantly longer due to the game's highly-touted musical performance.

Super Bowl halftime usually lasts anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, which can be more than twice as long as the traditional break time during regular season games.

This year's halftime show, which will feature a performance by The Weeknd, is not expected to be drastically different in length.

"We started creating this thing back in September," Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins told Entertainment Tonight. "And the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance. It's really going to be just fun, you know? Just a little over 13 minutes to just enjoy yourself."

While many non-playing elements at sporting events this year have been pre-taped, this year's Super Bowl halftime show will remain as a live performance.

"It's all happening in that stadium, in that moment," Collins told ET.

The extended halftime means that players and coaches have more time in the locker room to prepare and reset for the second half, but the lengthy period of rest is much longer than what most players are accustomed to.

Super Bowl LV pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set to kickoff on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.