How to Watch Super Bowl LV

After making their first playoff appearance since 2007, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Super Bowl LV looking to claim the franchise's second championship. The Kansas City Chiefs, on the other hand, are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls since 2003-04.

The game pits league MVP and three-time Pro Bowler Patrick Mahomes against six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who will be appearing in a record 10th Super Bowl. Brady is 6-3 in his nine prior Super Bowl appearances, though, all nine came when Brady was with the New England Patriots.

How to Watch:

Date: Feb. 7, 2021

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)

You can also watch the Super Bowl on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and on CBS All Access.

This year's Super Bowl will be played in Tampa, Fla., the home stadium of Brady and the Buccaneers. It marks the fifth Super Bowl to be hosted in the Tampa area and the first since Super Bowl XLIII, when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

The 20 Most Fascinating People in and Around Super Bowl LV

Raymond James Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LV, will welcome about 22,000 fans—including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers—to the game due to the coronavirus pandemic. By comparison, last year's Super Bowl held in Miami Gardens hosted more than 62,000 spectators.

The Chiefs opened this year's contest as a 3.5-point favorite. However, despite finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record and adding two playoff wins, the Chiefs have struggled against the spread. Kansas City has advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Browns in the divisional round and the Bills in the AFC championship.

Tampa Bay, on the other, was 9-6-1 against the spread during the regular season and has covered two of their three postseason games. The Buccaneers won each of their first three playoff games on the road, knocking off the Washington Football Team, Saints and Packers.

Historically, Kansas City will be making their fourth-ever Super Bowl appearance while Tampa Bay will be making just their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, and their first in 18 years.