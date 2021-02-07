Herbert, Young Win NFL Rookie of the Year Awards

Two first-round picks of the 2020 draft class have already made their mark in the NFL.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young were named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively, on Saturday at NFL Honors.

After beginning the 2020 season as the No. 2 quarterback, Herbert ascended into the spotlight when he was informed he would be starting the Chargers' Week 2 game seconds before his first NFL snap. Herbert went on to dazzle in his first season, finishing with the most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback (31) and the most total touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in NFL history with 36, breaking a record previously held by Cam Newton.

He also converted the most completions (396) and the second-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Young made an instant impact with Washington, becoming one of the league's elite pass rushers and leading his squad to a spot in the wild card round. He finished his regular season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. One of the fumble recoveries led to a touchdown in Washington's win against the 49ers.

In December, the former Ohio State defensive end recorded a combined 15 tackles, four quarterback hits, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in games against the Steelers, 49ers and the Seahawks.