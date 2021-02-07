SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions
Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions

Justin Herbert, Chase Young Win Rookie of the Year Awards

Author:
Publish date:

Two first-round picks of the 2020 draft class have already made their mark in the NFL.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington Football Team pass rusher Chase Young were named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively, on Saturday at NFL Honors.

After beginning the 2020 season as the No. 2 quarterback, Herbert ascended into the spotlight when he was informed he would be starting the Chargers' Week 2 game seconds before his first NFL snap. Herbert went on to dazzle in his first season, finishing with the most passing touchdowns by a rookie quarterback (31) and the most total touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in NFL history with 36, breaking a record previously held by Cam Newton. 

He also converted the most completions (396) and the second-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. 

Young made an instant impact with Washington, becoming one of the league's elite pass rushers and leading his squad to a spot in the wild card round. He finished his regular season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. One of the fumble recoveries led to a touchdown in Washington's win against the 49ers.

In December, the former Ohio State defensive end recorded a combined 15 tackles, four quarterback hits, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in games against the Steelers, 49ers and the Seahawks. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Chase Young 2
Play
NFL

Herbert, Young Win NFL Rookie of the Year Awards

Justin Herbert and Chase Young were named the Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year respectively.

A Saints helmet is placed on a bench.
Play
NFL

Report: Saints Facing Discipline for COVID-19 Violations

New Orleans is facing discipline for more COVID-19 violations, which may have contributed to Alvin Kamara's positive test in Dec.

Nikola Jokić while playing against the Kings
NBA

Jokić Scores Career-High 50 Points in Loss to Kings

Jokić started the game with a 22-point first quarter.

Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali in his eighth career bout on Feb. 15, 1978.
Boxing

Former Heavyweight Champ Leon Spinks Dies at 67

Spinks famously beat Muhammad Ali in 1978 in what was just his eighth career professional fight.

Sharife Cooper after losing in overtime
College Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Auburn With Buzzer-Beater in OT

Ole Miss and Auburn traded clutch buckets to end the overtime thriller

Kevin Durant faces off against the Raptors at the Barclays Center on Feb. 5, 2021.
NBA

Report: Durant Won't Travel With Nets, Will Return Friday

Durant was instructed to leave the bench during the middle of the third quarter after playing for 19 minutes due to contact tracing.

Cade Cunningham attempts a three-pointer
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in Double OT

Oklahoma State shocked No. 6 Texas at home 75-67 in a double-overtime thriller to deal Texas its third loss in a row.

World Championship, two-man bobsleigh, women, 4th run. Kaillie Humphries (above) and pusher Lolo Jones from the USA celebrate the gold medal during the award ceremony.
Olympics

Lolo Jones, 38, Wins First Bobsled World Title in Olympic Event

Lolo Jones and Kaillie Humphries won the two-woman race in Altenberg, Germany and are expected to compete for the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics.