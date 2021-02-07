The Buccaneers and the Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, a game that features a battle of two top-tier quarterbacks in Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for the second-most passing yards (4,740) in the NFL during the regular season and recorded 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. In two playoff games,the Super Bowl LIV champ and MVP has averaged 290 yards with four total touchdowns.

Brady finished third in passing yards (4,633) during the regular season with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In three games during this postseason, Brady'holds a nearly identical average of 286.7 passing yards with seven total touchdowns.

But Brady's resumé runs deeper than the current season, of course. In his Super Bowl career, the six-time champion has the most starts (10) and wins (6) as a quarterback. He also holds the most career passing yards (2,838) and career passing touchdowns (18) in Super Bowl history. He's started three Super Bowls since turning 40 and five since turning 37. He's also the first quarterback to play in a Super Bowl in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and the third quarterback to start in a conference championship game in three different decades.

While Mahomes is coming off last year's Super Bowl win, the young star has a lot more work to do in terms of matching Brady's legacy. As Brady looks to win his seventh Super Bowl and Mahomes his second, let's take a look at which quarterbacks have the most Super Bowl wins after Brady.

NFL quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl wins:

Tom Brady – 6

Joe Montana – 4

Terry Bradshaw – 4

Troy Aikman – 3

Eli Manning – 2

Peyton Manning – 2

Ben Roethlisberger – 2

John Elway – 2

Jim Plunkett – 2

Bob Griese – 2

Roger Staubach – 2

Bart Starr – 2

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.