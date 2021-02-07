Future Super Bowl Locations: Host Cities, Stadiums

The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will square off in Tampa, Fla., in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Florida is a recurring Super Bowl host, but in 2022 the big game will head west.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Next year's Super Bowl marks the eighth time the game has been played in the greater Los Angeles Area, with the L.A. Memorial Coliseum previously hosting two Super Bowls and the Rose Bowl hosting five.

The last Super Bowl played in L.A. Coliseum was January 14, 1973, when Miami defeated Washington 14-7. The last Super Bowl played at the Rose Bowl happened on January 31, 1993, when Dallas beat Buffalo 52-17. Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 also marked the first Super Bowl in the city of Inglewood.

Here's a look at future sites for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVI (2022): SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, California

Super Bowl LVII (2023): State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Super Bowl LVIII (2024): The game was originally scheduled for New Orleans, but a scheduling conflict with Mardi Gras pushed the Big Easy's hosting rights back a year. The game's host has not yet been determined.

Super Bowl LIX (2025): Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.