What Time Will the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start?

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Which non-QB will have biggest impact on Super Bowl?
Which non-QB will have biggest impact on Super Bowl?

What Time Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Author:
Publish date:

The Super Bowl halftime show is almost as iconic as the game itself. The show draws tens of millions of viewers, many of whom aren't particularly interested in the actual football game. 

The show's start time isn't set in stone, as it depends on the timing of the game's first half. But based on history, we can offer a rough estimate of when The Weeknd's halftime set will begin this year. 

Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers is slated for Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET and, according to a 2012 Bloomberg report that examined two decades of Super Bowls, the average Super Bowl spans three hours and 35 minutes. 

The Super Bowl is longer than the typical NFL game because the standard 15-minute halftime is stretched out to nearly 30 minutes for the extravagant halftime performance. And with one half of football typically lasting about an hour and a half, it's reasonable to expect The Weeknd's performance to start around 8 p.m. ET. 

In 2016, the New York Times conducted a study looking at what time the Super Bowl's halftime show typically takes place using New York City taxi data. The premise was that the lower the use of taxis indicated something interesting was likely happening on the Super Bowl broadcast. And over the three years of data collected, taxi use was at its lowest at about 8 p.m. each year—around the time the halftime show typically begins. 

That doesn't mean this year's halftime show will start exactly at 8 p.m. But if you want to make sure to catch The Weeknd's performance, we'd recommend tuning in to the CBS broadcast around that time. Or, you know, just watch the game. 

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady
Play
NFL

How Many Super Bowls Has Tom Brady Won?

Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl. Again.

The Weeknd performing at the 16th annual Bonnaroo
Play
NFL

What Time Will the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start?

When will The Weeknd's performance start? Here's our best guess.

derrick-rose-knicks-pistons
NBA

Report: Knicks Acquire Derrick Rose in Trade With Pistons

Detroit will reportedly receive Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation in the deal.

tom-brady-patrick-mahomes
Play
NFL

How Long is the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

Find out how long is the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on February 07, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Play
Soccer

As Man City Stakes Title Claim, Liverpool's Future Appears Uncertain

For the first time in Jurgen Klopp’s reign, there are serious questions about Liverpool's future.

super-bowl-55-fans
Play
NFL

How Many Fans Are Allowed at Super Bowl LV?

The NFL has invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to join the limited number of fans allowed at this year's Super Bowl.

How to watch Super Bowl 55.
Play
NFL

How to Watch Super Bowl LV

Find out how to watch Super Bowl LV, which features the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

tampa-bay-buccaneers-helmet
Play
NFL

When Was the Last Time the Bucs Were in the Super Bowl?

Find out when the last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in the Super Bowl.