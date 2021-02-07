How Many Fans Are Allowed at Super Bowl LV?

This year's Super Bowl will be unlike any other in history as it falls in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus has gripped the nation for nearly a year and caused the NFL to adapt its procedures and health protocols throughout the season. After significant changes to its offseason program and the cancellation of the preseason, the league managed to pull off a full regular season and allow limited fan attendance at most games.

For its biggest spectacle of the year, the NFL talked with the CDC, the Florida Department of Health and Tampa area hospitals and health care systems about hosting fans in a safe and responsible way for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

A total of 22,000 fans will attend the game, with 7,500 of those being health care workers invited as guests of the league to honor their service during the pandemic. All health care workers in attendance will be vaccinated and the majority of the group will come from hospitals and health care systems in the Tampa and central Florida area.

In addition, all 32 NFL clubs will select vaccinated health care workers from their cities to go to the Super Bowl.

Throughout the game, the league plans to recognize the extraordinary work done by health care workers through a variety of special moments both in the stadium and during the broadcast on CBS.

The NFL's Super Bowl COVID-19 protocols include mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, controlled entry and exit and more.

The Buccaneers will host the Chiefs for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.