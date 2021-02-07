SI.com
Daily Cover: Super Bowl Hangovers
When Was the Last Time the Bucs Were in the Super Bowl?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Super Bowl LV after recording one of the longest postseason droughts in NFL history. Prior to this season, Tampa Bay had not made the postseason since 2007–08. 

The Buccaneers have not won a Super Bowl since the 2002–03 season, when they trounced the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. Tampa Bay is the only team other than the Patriots to win a title between 2001–04.

In 2002, Tampa Bay, led by first-year head coach Jon Gruden, completed the regular season with a 12–4 record. They then beat the 49ers in the divisional round and routed the Eagles in the NFC championship. Facing his old team in the Super Bowl, Gruden and the Bucs won the franchise's first, and only, Super Bowl title with a 48–21 victory.

Until this season, it marked Tampa's lone Super Bowl appearance in the franchise's history. 

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, however, is no stranger to the Super Bowl, with Super Bowl LV being his record 10th appearance. Brady enters Feb. 7 as the NFL leader in Super Bowl wins (6), appearances (10) and Super Bowl MVP awards (4). The 21-year NFL veteran has also been named NFL MVP three times in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV between the Buccaneers and Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

