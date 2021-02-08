How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime, Starring the Weeknd

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest stages in sports.

This year's halftime show features the Weeknd, a Canadian singer and songwriter.

The Weeknd has won three Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. He broke into the music scene with his song "Can't Feel My Face."

The standard 15-minute halftime show is stretched out to nearly 30 minutes for the extravagant halftime performance. And with one half of football typically lasting about an hour and a half, it's reasonable to expect the Weeknd's performance to start a bit after 8 p.m. ET.

The show draws tens of millions of viewers, many of whom aren't particularly interested in the actual football game.

How to Watch:

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)

You can also watch the Super Bowl on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and on CBS All Access.