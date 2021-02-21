Cam Newton Goes Viral After Confrontation at His Camp

Cam Newton Gets in Argument With Young Heckler at His Camp and Goes Viral

While hosting a football camp, Cam Newton got into an argument with an attendee that has since gone viral. The young player seemed to target Newton about his free agency among other things.

The video begins with the young player repeatedly yelling "you a free agent" to Newton to which the quarterback responded with "I'm rich."

"You about to be poor," the young player said in response.

Newton then asked the unnamed heckler where his father was and asked to speak with him all the while he continued to say "you're a free agent" as both of them continued to speak over each other.

Newton, 31, just finished his first season—and likely his last—with the Patriots where he threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns along with 10 interceptions in his 15 games played. The Patriots finished 7-9 and are expected to part ways with Newton, according to a January report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although the video went viral, athletes across football and other sports were disappointed a player attending Newton's own camp would treat him with such disrespect. Newton was named MVP in 2015 and drafted No. 1 in 2011.