Titans First-Rounder Says He's 'Done' as Titan in Deleted Tweet

Are the Patriots a Desirable Destination for Quarterbacks?

Titans 2020 First-Round Pick Says He's 'Done With Football as a Titan' in Deleted Tweet

Titans 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson tweeted Monday night that he is "done with football as a Titan" before deleting the message. 

Wilson, the No. 29 pick in last year's draft out of Georgia, played just four snaps on the Tennessee offensive line in 2020, ending his year on the non-football injury list. The right tackle also had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice, both in training camp and in October.

On Tuesday, Titans GM Jon Robinson said he had not spoken to Wilson since the team put him on the list and later suggested that Wilson "makes a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football."

“We did a lot of work a year ago leading up to selecting him in the evaluation process, talking to different sources, visiting with him countless number of times,” Robinson told.

“For whatever reason, the player that this fall was here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year.”

Wilson's season got off to an uneven start. During training camp last summer, Tennessee State University police broke up an off-campus party that Wilson had attended. Wilson, according to the local police report, went to the second-floor balcony, where he appeared to briefly consider jumping and received a trespass warning. Weeks later, just days before the season opener, Wilson was arrested and charged with DUI after losing control of his vehicle and striking a concrete wall. 

On Jan. 11, when asked about Wilson's status, head coach Mike Vrabel said, “I wouldn’t even begin to be able to eloquently have an answer for you." According to the Tennessean, offensive guard Rodger Saffold, like Robinson, said he hadn’t talked to Wilson.

Last offseason, the Titans reportedly signed Wilson to a four-year contract worth $11.57 million, including a $5.974 million signing bonus. Wilson, 22, had spent three years at Georgia before declaring for the NFL.

