Bucs GM on Potential Brady Contract Extension: 'That's a Possibility'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will 44 when he becomes a free-agent after next season, but the team's general manager is open to a contract extension.

When asked on the Rich Eisen Show this week about the possibility of extending Brady's contract, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said it's "a possibility."

"He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year," Licht added.

Licht didn't want to reveal the contents of his conversations with Brady, but said "it appears that he really had a good time this year, winning the Super Bowl and likes our organization, likes our coaches, our head coach, our ownership. And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those two things going for each other, it's a match made in heaven. We'd like to keep this going."

Last offseason, Brady, 43, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers worth at least $50 million guaranteed. He had spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.

Before winning his record-seventh Super Bowl this February, Brady said he would consider playing past 45 years old if he remained able to compete at a high level.

"Yeah, definitely. I would definitely consider that," Brady told reporters. "It's a physical sport and you never know when that moment is. Just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again there has to be 100% commitment from myself to keep doing it."

In 2017, Brady told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop that he planned on playing until 45. Bishop noted Brady wasn't ruling out playing at 50. Brady has since reiterated his desire to play until at least 45.

“It’s just evolution,” Brady told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “To evolve, to do things better, that’s in our DNA. Think about the sneakers a guy like Bill Russell played in. Imagine the floors.”

Brady's 40 touchdown passes this regular season marked his highest total since 2007 when he won the MVP. His 4,633 passing yards were his highest total since 5,235.

He was also named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career after leading the Buccaneers past the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Several key Buccaneers are set to become free agents this offseason, including linebacker Lavonte David, edge rusher Shaquil Barrett, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Antonio Brown and wide receiver Chris Godwin.