Report: NFL Looks to Implement 17-Game Season in 2021

The NFL and team owners are working to implement a 17-game schedule for the 2021 season, according to the Washington Post.

The 17-game regular season will likely be accompanied by a three-game preseason.

Plans to add a regular-season game have not been finalized, though that could reportedly change upon the "completion of new broadcasting contracts with the television networks."

The new television contracts are currently being negotiated between the NFL and a host of television networks and streaming platforms. The NFL expects a "significant" revenue boost from the new TV contract, according to the Post.

The NFL earned the right to implement a 17-game season after the latest collective bargaining agreement was ratified in March 2020. Players earned financial concessions in exchange for the 17-game schedule, including increased minimum salaries as well as a larger salary cap.

The 17th game in 2021 is reportedly expected to be an an out-of-conference game. NFC and AFC teams will alternate annually between having nine and eight home games. The 2021 season is also expected to continue with an expanded playoffs, keeping last year's 14-team format.