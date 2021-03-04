Report: Ravens to Propose 'Spot and Choose' OT Procedure

SI.com
Should Dak Prescott Be the Second-Highest Paid QB in the NFL?
The Ravens are reportedly planning to propose two overtime procedure changes, with the concept dubbed "spot and choose," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.  

The spot-and-choose proposal is simple. One team picks where to spot the ball, and the other decides whether to play offense or defense. 

“It works like this: One team picks the spot of the ball to start overtime, and the other team chooses whether to play offense or defense,” Florio wrote on Thursday. “If the one team picks, for example, the offense’s own 20-yard line, the opponent would then choose whether to play offense from their own 20 or to play defense, with the other team having the ball on its own 20." 

The goal is to minimize the impact of the coin toss. This proposal would likely teams will have to focus more on strategy. 

"Under this proposal, the coin toss would be used only to give the team that wins the toss the right to pick the spot of the ball (along with the end zone to be defended) or to choose offense or defense,” Florio wrote. 

But the two different proposals differ on the use of sudden death. One procedure states that the first team to score ends the game. An overtime period in this proposal lasts 10 minutes. 

The other proposal–which is reportedly favored by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick–would add another seven minutes and 30 seconds overtime if the game isn't decided after the 10-minute extra period. The extra 7:30 would reportedly not include a sudden-death component, per Florio.

Baltimore's needs 23 teams to approve the proposal in order for Spot and Choose to be instituted in 2021.

