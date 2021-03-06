SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Aaron Jones and Chris Carson Top 2021 Running Back Free Agent List
Aaron Jones and Chris Carson Top 2021 Running Back Free Agent List

NFL Rumors: Texans Sign Ex-Seahawks Center Justin Britt to One-Year Deal

Author:
Publish date:

Houston Texans signed former Seahawks center Justin Britt to a one-year deal on Friday in a move announced by Britt on Instagram

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $3.2 million guaranteed, and that Britt has the chance to make $5 million through incentives.

Britt becomes the first major acquisition of the David Culley and Nick Caserio regime. Britt's signing with the Texans comes after Houston released center Nick Martin. 

Britt spent six seasons as a starter in Seattle from 2014 to 2019. Between 2014 and 2018, Britt missed only two games before missing eight due to a torn ACL suffered in October 2019.

Seattle released Britt in April 2020 and he remained a free agent for the entire 2020 season. 

The Seahawks drafted Britt in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During the 2014 season, he started all 16 regular season games at right tackle for the Seahawks, then all 16 games at right guard in 2015 before moving to center in the 2016 season. He received was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate that year. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

  • The Raiders will release Richie Incognito. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Broncos placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons for the second straight year. If the two parties can't agree to an extension, he'll make $13.7 million in 2021. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Bills signed Micah Hyde to a two-year extension worth $19.25 million. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

YOU MAY LIKE

Britt
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Sign C Justin Britt, Raiders to Release Incognito

Catch up on all the latest news and rumors around the NFL.

Sep 26, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles during the game between the Bears and the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium.
College Football

Kansas Places Les Miles on Leave Following LSU Probe

Kansas announced they've placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave and will conduct its own investigation.

LSU head coach Les Miles
College Football

LSU AD Wanted Miles Fired in 2013 After Sexual Misconduct Accounts

Former LSU head football coach Les Miles was banned from being alone with female students following a 2013 sexual misconduct investigation.

Kansas football coach Les Miles
College Football

LSU's Systemic Failure and the Les Miles I Thought I Knew

This week, we learned a darker side of the ex-Tigers coach, whose reputation is forever tarnished.

mike conley
NBA

Report: Mike Conley Added to All-Star Game Roster

Conley will make his first career All-Star appearance in his 14th NBA season. He's averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

ncaa-college-basketball-fbi-investigation
Play
College Basketball

Northern Iowa-Drake Quarterfinal Canceled Due to COVID-19

Northern Iowa withdrew from the matchup due to a COVID-19 issue with the program.

Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Play
MLB

California to Allow Limited Fans at MLB Parks

The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1.

blake-griffin-pistons
Play
NBA

Report: Blake Griffin Agrees to Contract Buyout With Pistons

Griffin has not played since Feb. 14. as he waited to be traded or bought out.