NFL Rumors: Texans Sign C Justin Britt, Raiders to Release Incognito

Houston Texans signed former Seahawks center Justin Britt to a one-year deal on Friday in a move announced by Britt on Instagram.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the deal is worth $3.2 million guaranteed, and that Britt has the chance to make $5 million through incentives.

Britt becomes the first major acquisition of the David Culley and Nick Caserio regime. Britt's signing with the Texans comes after Houston released center Nick Martin.

Britt spent six seasons as a starter in Seattle from 2014 to 2019. Between 2014 and 2018, Britt missed only two games before missing eight due to a torn ACL suffered in October 2019.

Seattle released Britt in April 2020 and he remained a free agent for the entire 2020 season.

The Seahawks drafted Britt in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. During the 2014 season, he started all 16 regular season games at right tackle for the Seahawks, then all 16 games at right guard in 2015 before moving to center in the 2016 season. He received was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate that year.

