I always thought a Dak Prescott deal with the Dallas Cowboys was a matter of when, and not if. The Cowboys had no choice but to give in because they had no alternative. And we just saw what they looked like without him.

So, in a sense Dak getting hurt only helped him gain leverage, especially since he averaged nearly 200 more yards passing in the four full games he played last season than their starting QBs did after he went out.

I also never understood all the hoopla around the details of his deal. I suppose the negotiations dragging out as long as they did made it more of a thing, as did him being the Quarterback of “America’s Team”.

But given the precedent established, I already assumed a new contract for any high profile signal-caller would set some sort of benchmark. Whether one player taking up that much of the cap is prohibitive to building a winning team is a fair critique, but it shouldn’t be isolated to Dak, who is a top-ten quarterback.

Prescott and Deshaun Watson’s numbers are fairly similar and people have talked about trading every first round pick from now until the Cowboys come home for the latter.

Plus, it's hard to deny that Dak is a winner. Dallas is 42-27 with him under center. So, it was inevitable that he would receive big money from Big D. And now the Cowboys have their QB and Dak got his bag. It took long enough.