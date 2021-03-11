Report: Saints to Release CB Janoris Jenkins

The Saints will release veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins in another cost-cutting move for the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision allows New Orleans to save more than $7 million against the salary cap. Jenkins was set to earn $11.2 million in 2021 with a cap hit of $14.2 million.

According to Spotrac, New Orleans will be left with $7.2 million in dead money after the transaction.

Releasing Jenkins is a significant blow to the Saints' secondary. He started 13 games for New Orleans in 2020, totaling 55 tackles with three interceptions.

Jenkins's release is the latest in a series of Saints moves to fall under the $182.5 million salary cap for the 2021 season–an eight percent decrease from last year. The team started the offseason almost $100 million over the cap and has already released wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, tight end Josh Hill, punter Thomas Morstead and offensive lineman Nick Easton.

The Saints also created $9.4 million in savings by restructuring contracts with guard Andrus Peat and safety Malcolm Jenkins, as well as reaching a one-year extension with running back Dwayne Washington.

More From Saints News Network: