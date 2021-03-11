SI.com
Ex-Bengals QB Jon Kitna Says Teammate was Drunk in Huddle

Former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna went 18–28 as a starter in five seasons with the Bengals from 2001 to '05, though it doesn't seem as though Kitna is fully to blame for his team's struggles. 

Kitna detailed a lack of professionalism within the Cincinnati locker room in an appearance on the Ryen Russillo Podcast on Tuesday. 

"There were some things that were hard to believe [with the Bengals]," Kitna told Rusillo. "There was a time that I played a game with a guy that was drunk in the huddle."

Kitna added that he does not believe the player's inebriation harmed his performance on the field. 

"I'm not sure if the staff knew," Kitna said. "I mean he was drunk and had close to 200 yards receiving now. So, it was crazy."

Kitna played five more seasons after leaving Cincinnati, though he was not part of a winning organization in the process. He logged 36 starts for the Lions—posting a 10–26 record—before nine starts with a third-place Cowboys team in 2010. 

