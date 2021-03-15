Drew Brees Joining NBC Sports as Football Analyst

Drew Brees has already decided on the next chapter of his career following his retirement from the NFL.

On Monday, Brees announced he's joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America and a game analyst for the network's coverage of Notre Dame football.

"I'm part of the team now, a new team," Brees said on TODAY. "I'm excited about that journey. I'm excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it's been such an important part of my life.

"I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments."

Brees also will contribute to NBC Sports' coverage of major sporting events like Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics.

Brees, 42, announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday after one of the most decorated careers in league history. He retired as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and completions. Brees also led the Saints to their only Super Bowl in franchise history, a 31–17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Prior to the 2006 season, he signed a free-agent contract with the Saints and then went on one of the most dominant runs of any quarterback in NFL history, leading the league in passing yards seven times over the last 15 seasons. Brees posted a 142–86 record with New Orleans, and he tossed 35 playoff touchdowns in 17 postseason starts.

In his 20-year career, Brees earned 13 Pro Bowl appearances and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year following the 2006 season.

More From Saints News Network: