Kyle Juszczyk Signs Record-Breaking Contract with 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk Re-Signs With 49ers For Largest Contract in History For a Fullback

The 49ers re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk to a five-year deal worth $27 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A contract of that size would make him the highest-paid fullback in NFL history.

Juszczyk made the deal official in an Instagram post.

"So incredibly thankful to be a part of this organization for 5 more years," Juszczyk said in the post. "Thank you Faithful for the continuous support! Looking forward to showing that the juice is always worth the squeeze."

San Francisco generał manager John Lynch tweeted a cryptic message before the team re-signed Juszczyk, nicknamed "Juice," and gave fans some hope that the 29-year-old would return.

"I'm thirsty," Lynch Tweeted. "Niners fans, you want some Juice?"

There was doubt that Juszczyk would be back for the team because he'd demand such a high contract, but the 49ers were able to secure an integral player in their offense.

Although it was a down year for Juszczyk, he's a versatile weapon for the 49ers. The 235-pound fullback scored six touchdowns in 2020 and rushed for 64 yards and had 202 receiving yards.

Fullbacks are an underutilized commodity in today's NFL. The 49ers believe the Juice is worth every squeeze.