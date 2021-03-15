NFL Rumors: Saints Working to Bring Back Winston

SI.com
How Much Will the Saints Miss Drew Brees?
NFL Rumors: Saints Working on Deal to Bring Back Jameis Winston

The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a deal to bring back the former No. 1 pick to the franchise next season, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. 

Winston would not necessarily be the team's starter. He would instead join a broader quarterback competition that will also include Taysom Hill, among others, according to ESPN. Hill reportedly agreed to four-year, $140 million contract extension on Sunday, though all four years are voidable.

News of Hill's deal and a possible deal involving Winston comes in the wake of the departure of Saints legend Drew Brees, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday afternoon.

Last April, Winston signed a one-year deal with New Orleans after leaving the Buccaneers. 

Winston appeared in four games during the 2020 regular season, completing seven of his 11 pass attempts for 75 yards. He also appeared in New Orleans' playoff victory over the Bears, throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass on his lone snap.

Prior to joining the Saints, Winston, 27, had started five seasons at quarterback for the Buccaneers. 

The Saints had leaned on Brees for 15 seasons, watching the NFL's all-time passing yards leader form a close association with the franchise and the city. 

“Look, it’s just hard to imagine any player having a bigger impact on a city and an organization than Drew has had,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told The MMQB's Albert Breer. “And it wasn’t single-handed. But he had such an impact on our city and our team in a time when we were really desperate for it, after Hurricane Katrina. And the way he and his wife Brittany and his family have embraced New Orleans and Louisiana has just been beyond anything we could’ve imagined 15 years ago.”

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

  • Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling his Steelers teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career" as he enters free agency. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)
  • The Packers, Vikings, Texans and Begals are among the teams interested in guard Joe Thuney. (Tom Peliserro, NFL Network)
  • Eight teams have been in contact with the Jets about quarterback Sam Darnold. (Albert Breer, The MMQB)
  • The Ravens have reached an agreement with former Giants guard Kevin Zeitler on a three-year deal worth $22.5 million. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The Lions are re-signing pass rusher Romeo Okwara to a three-year deal worth $39 million. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Cardinals and pass rusher Markus Golden have agreed to terms on a two-year deal. Arizona is also bringing back punter Andy Lee. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • The Buccaneers are bringing back linebacker Shaq Barrett on a multi-year deal. (Josina Anderson)

