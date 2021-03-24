Report: Caesars Expected to Sign Naming Deal With Saints

Caesars Entertainment, Inc., is reportedly close to signing a deal with the Saints that will make it the naming rights sponsor of the Superdome, according to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan and Daniel Kaplan. The deal is expected to take effect in July when the previous deal with Mercedes-Benz expires.

This would mark the first game-related deal for an NFL stadium. In 2016, the Dolphins signed a deal with Hard Rock for naming rights but the deal didn't include any ties to any of Hard Rock's casinos or gambling.

The actual name of the stadium has yet to be known, but it will presumably keep its signature Superdome title, according to The Athletic.

Saints executives — including team owner Gayle Benson — went to Las Vegas to meet with representatives from Caesars and worked out a deal that will reportedly earn $10 million annually for the next 20 years for the team.

“Mercedes-Benz is currently under contract until July of this year as the naming rights partner,” Greg Bensel, the senior vice president of communications for the Saints, told The Athletic. ” We do not have anything official to report as there is not a signed deal with any company at this time. We continue to have conversations with numerous interested companies.”

The NFL is also discussing league-wide national gambling sponsorships with Caesars and is reportedly in talks with FanDuel and DraftKings.

Mercedes-Benz signed a 10-year deal with the Saints in 2011 that was worth between $50 million and $60 million. The company elected to not renew its deal with the Saints but instead signed a 27-year, $324 million deal with the Falcons and their new stadium in 2017.