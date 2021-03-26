Report: Dolphins Trade No. 3 Draft Pick to 49ers for First Rounders

Report: Dolphins Trade No. 3 Draft Pick to 49ers for No. 12 Pick, Future First Round Picks

The Dolphins have agreed to trade the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2021 third-round pick is San Francisco's compensatory pick for Robert Salah's hiring, according to Schefter. Salah is the former defensive coordinator for the 49ers.

According to Schefter, the 49ers are holding on to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and have no plans to trade him. Garoppolo has a no-trade clause in his contract.

With the 49ers moving up in the draft, the franchise could look to draft their quarterback of the future. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is projected as the No. 1 pick to the Jaguars. BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields could be available to be selected by the 49ers.

In Sports Illustrated's latest Mock Draft by Albert Breer, Wilson is projected as the second quarterback off of the board followed by Fields then Lance.

The NFL Draft will take place from April 29 to May 1.

The Dolphins are coming off a 10–6 season. The 49ers finished the year 6–10.