Report: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lockett, 28, had previously signed a three-year, $31.8 million contract extension with Seattle through the 2021 season ahead of the 2018 season.

Lockett has played all of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks, catching 376 passes for 4,892 yards and 37 touchdowns for his career.

In 2020, Lockett led Seattle in receptions (100) and finished second on the team in receiving yards (1,054) and tied for second in touchdown receptions (10). He broke a single-season team record for pass receptions last season that was previously held by Doug Baldwin and Bobby Engram.

Lockett earned his first and only Pro Bowl honors as well as NFL First Team All-Pro honors in his rookie season in 2015. Since then, Lockett has earned second team All-Pro honors in 2016 and 2017.

In 2015, Lockett was the second rookie to win multiple special teams Player Of The Month awards and was the only rookie to be name First Team All-Pro for that season. He also was selected to the 2015 Pro Football Writers Association NFL All-Rookie Team at three positions.

Seattle drafted Lockett No. 69 in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft.