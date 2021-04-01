Former Patriots and Raiders wide receiver Kembrell Thompkins has been charged with access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, after allegedly using the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to fraudulently obtain roughly $300,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from the state of California, the Department of Justice announced.

Thompkins, 32, was one of 18 defendants who has been charged in connection with CARES Act-related financial fraud in the last month in the Southern District of Florida.

According to the DOJ, he's accused of using "the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to obtain fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits" from the state of California.

The unemployment benefit funds were distributed in the form of debit cards, which were allegedly subsequently mailed to addresses associated with Thompkins in Miami and in Aventura, Fla. The court documents allege Thompkins then used the debit cards to withdraw money from various ATMs.

According to the DOJ, the alleged scheme involves around $300,000 with Thompkins withdrawing approximately $230,000.

Thompkins signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2013, totaling 32 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns. New England released him early in the 2014 season and he later also had brief stints with the Raiders and Jets.