Report: Former NFL LB Geno Hayes Under Hospice Care

Former NFL linebacker and Florida State star Geno Hayes is in hospice care due to liver complications, according to the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry. Hayes is 33.

“Geno’s in need of prayers,” Frankie Carroll, Hayes’ high school, told the Democrat. “He’s fighting for his life. It’s tough. Geno’s a fun-loving guy.”

According to the Democrat, Hayes is currently at his parents's home in southern Georgia.

Hayes joined Florida State in 2005 as an undersized defensive lineman before eventually moving to linebacker. During his junior season, he was named an All-American, finishing the year second on the team in total tackles (94) and first in tackles for loss (17.5).

Hayes was a sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2008. He started 42 games for the Bucs in four seasons with the franchise.

Hayes spent the 2012 season with the Bears and later played two seasons with the Jaguars, starting 25 games in Jacksonville.