Hardin: FBI Interviewed Watson Over Extortion Allegation

August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems

Deshaun Watson's Attorney: FBI Interviewed Texans QB Over Extortion Allegations

Author:
Publish date:

Rusty Hardin, Deshaun Watson's attorney, said Wednesday his client was interviewed by the FBI in relation to the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct that were filed against the Texans quarterback. 

Hardin said the FBI contacted his legal team in April following public allegations that one of the women suing Watson attempted to extort him. 

"In April, the FBI came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if they didn't pay it," Hardin said in a news conference. 

Hardin added that Watson has in fact spoken with the FBI. 

Wednesday's press conference came after Buzbee said to League of Justice founder Amy Dash on Friday that the FBI met with him to discuss the Texans' quarterback. Buzbee also said the FBI spoke with several of the plaintiffs. 

"I don't think they're investigating Deshaun," Hardin said in the press conference. "What they're investigating is the allegations Buzbee has made in his lawsuits. I didn't know about that until yesterday, and then I checked it out and it's true. They are."

Vrentas: ‘This Woman Asked Me What I Was Wearing’

It is not public which lawsuit the FBI is investigating, specifically. In March, Hardin said that his law firm has “strong evidence” showing that at least one of the women attempted to blackmail Watson. The blackmail allegedly occurred in January 2021 when someone requested $30,000 in exchange for her “indefinite silence about what she stated was a consensual encounter.”

Hardin added later in the press conference that Watson has not spoken with NFL investigators as of Wednesday, which is not unusual. 

“The NFL regularly tries to not reach out to the defendant and his lawyers until the criminal investigation is over. They want to make sure they don’t interfere with the criminal investigation,” Hardin said. “Whenever the time is appropriate we will fully cooperate.”

Watson is also reportedly facing 10 criminal complaints. Last week, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston tweeted that a Harris County grand jury is investigating whether there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Watson. Additionally, Berman reported that the human trafficking section chief for the Harris County District Attorney’s office was sending out subpoenas for the investigation.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Manuel Locatelli celebrating Italy's Euro 2020 win.
Soccer

Juventus Signs Euro 2020 Standout Manuel Locatelli

The Sassuolo and Italy midfielder arrives in Turin on loan with an obligation to buy for up to $44 million after two seasons.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Hardin: FBI Interviewed Watson Over Extortion Allegation

Rusty Hardin said the FBI contacted his legal team, saying they were "investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. [Tony] Buzbee's clients had committed extortion."

Steve Sarkisian at a Texas practice
Play
College Football

The 25 Most Intriguing College Football Coaches of 2021

For various reasons, all eyes will be on these names this fall as another NCAA season gets underway.

raiders-tweet
Play
Extra Mustard

News Station Sends Poorly-Worded, Yet Hilarious Tweet About Raiders and Vaccines

What will happen to Las Vegas fans who attend a game, but aren't vaccinated?

Samoa Joe dives to the outside of the ring
Play
Wrestling

Samoa Joe Ready for ‘TakeOver’ Match After 16-Month Absence

Sunday’s match against Karrion Kross is a long-awaited homecoming for Samoa Joe.

rasheed-wallace-memphis-staff
College Basketball

Report: Rasheed Wallace to Join Hardaway's Memphis Staff

Former NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace is set to join Larry Brown on Penny Hardaway's coaching staff at the University of Memphis.

A's pitcher Chris Bassitt after being struck by a line drive.
MLB

A’s Ace Bassitt Released From Hospital With Cheek Fracture

A's pitcher Chris Bassitt was struck in the face by a line drive with an exit velocity of 100.1 mph in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half against Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Podcasts

The Mailbag Opens, Mac Jones Rules the World, Madness Ensues

Preseason headlines and the weirdest nicknames in the NFL. Plus, the MMQB team is standing by for your questions!