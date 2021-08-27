August 27, 2021
Report: Jameis Winston to Start Week 1 for Saints

Jameis Winston has been named the Saints' starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Winston spent last season with New Orleans, appearing in four games, but served as the team's backup. Even while Drew Brees missed seven games due to fractured ribs collapsed lung struggled with injury, dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill served as the team's starter.

However, following Brees's retirement this offseason, Winston bolstered his candidacy to succeed the NFL's all-time passing leading. On Monday night against the Jaguars, Winston opened the game as the starter and completed nine of his ten pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Hill, who liked Winston signed a new contract with the franchise this offseason, will open the year as New Orleans's backup.

Winston, 27, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, going 28-42 as the starter. In 2019, his final season in Tampa, he led the league in interceptions, with 30, becoming the first player in league history to throw at least 30 interceptions and 30 touchdowns in the same season. He also led the league in yards per game, with 319.3.

New Orleans is looking to make its fifth consecutive playoff appearance this season and extended their division champions streak to five years as well.

The Saints will open the regular season on September 12 against the Packers.

