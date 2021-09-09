New Orleans Mayor: Saints Should Target Week 4 Home Opener

Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

The Saints will host the Packers in Jacksonville to kick off their 2021 season Sunday, effectively playing a neutral-site game after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on New Orleans in August. But the Saints should return to their true home stadium in time for their second home contest of 2021.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she expects the Saints to return to Caesars Superdome on Oct. 3 for their Week 4 matchup against the Giants. New Orleans will be on the road in Weeks 2 and 3, facing the Panthers before a matchup with the Patriots.

The Superdome didn’t suffer structural damage during Hurricane Ida, per NOLA.com. But as much of New Orleans remains without electricity in the aftermath of the storm, a delay of the Saints’ home opener was unavoidable.

“[T]he decision to move the game to Jacksonville provides the city of New Orleans the greatest ability to continue storm clean up procedures and allow the city’s infrastructure to recover and allow all resources to be directed towards the most expedient recovery possible,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Saints enter 2021 seeking their fifth straight playoff appearance. Jameis Winston will start at quarterback in Week 1 after Drew Brees retired following the conclusion of the '21 season.

