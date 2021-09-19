Jets' Wilson Tosses Four Interceptions in Home Debut

September 19, 2021
Jets' Zach Wilson Tosses Four Interceptions in Home Debut

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggled in his home debut on Sunday, tossing four interceptions in New York's 25—6 loss to the Patriots.

Wilson threw an interception on each of his first two passes of the game. After completing passes on his third and fourth throws of the afternoon, Wilson threw a third interception in the middle of New York's fourth drive, and on just his fifth throw.

In doing so, he became the first Jets quarterback to throw three interceptions in the first half of a game since Geno Smith in 2014.

After trailing 13—3 heading into the locker room, things didn't immediately improve for Wilson, who threw his fourth interception of the game on New York's first drive of the second half. At that point, Wilson had as many completions as he did interceptions.

Wilson, the Jets' No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, threw just three interceptions in his final year at BYU.

For the game, Wilson completed 19 of his 33 pass attempts for 210 yards. Patriots rookie Mac Jones played turnover-free football, completing 22 of his 33 passes for 186 yards.

In New York's Week 1 loss to the Panthers, Wilson completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts for 237, tossing two touchdowns and one interception. 

