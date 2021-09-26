Report: Cowboys' Collins Tried to Bribe NFL Drug-Test Collector

September 26, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Cowboys' La'el Collins Tried to Bribe NFL Drug-Test Collector

Author:

Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins was suspended by the NFL after trying to bribe the league drug-test collector, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Collins was suspended five games in September for violating the league's substance abuse policy. However at the time news of the suspension was released, ESPN reported Collins did not fail any tests. 

Players cannot be suspended for positive marijuana tests under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association. Instead, per ESPN, Collins was suspended for missing multiple tests and trying to bribe the test collector.

According to ESPN, the league was preparing to suspend Collins five games, but the NFLPA helped negotiate the suspension to just two games. Collins, though, appealed the suspension with the arbitrator ruling that Collins's suspension should increase back to the original five games.

Collins believed he had legitimate reasons for missing seven tests, according ESPN, including having one scheduled for the day that Cowboys coach Markus Paul died last November.

Collins, 28, has been a staple in Dallas' lineup since his rookie season in 2015, starting 62 games over that span including this year's season-opener.

If his suspension is not reduced or overturned, he will next be eligible to play on October 18 vs. the Patriots.

La'el Collins
