September 27, 2021
Publish date:

Matt Nagy Says Fields, Noles, Dalton Are All Being Considered to Start At QB For Week 4

Author:

The Bears quarterback situation took a turn on Monday when coach Matt Nagy said that all three quarterbacks are under consideration to start Week 4 against the Lions.

Andy Dalton, Nick Foles and Justin Fields seem to each have a chance to lead the team this Sunday. Before the announcement, Nagy has been firm that Dalton is the starting quarterback despite fans' cries for Fields to get the job. 

Fields got the start this past Sunday against the Browns when Dalton went down with a knee bruise. The Chicago offense couldn't get anything going and lost 26–6 with Fields getting sacked nine times. 

Foles has not been on the field in 2021 yet. Dalton has thrown for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his two starts. Fields has thrown for 138 yards, one interception and rushed for 56 yards and one touchdown in his limited snaps this season. 

The 0–3 Lions will visit Soldier Field for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. 

